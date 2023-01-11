SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Leeds man Monday for 10 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting people under 17 involved in obscene acts.

According to SCSO, David West, 54, was arrested after its criminal investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in November. The information the office received led it to investigate West.

“I am grateful for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and this is another example of our deputies using this partnership to aggressively pursue those who prey on our children,” SCSO Sheriff John Samaniego said in a release.

SCSO stated investigators have no information suggesting the images were from in or near Shelby County. West is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has additional information on the case, they can contact SCSO at 205-670-6000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.