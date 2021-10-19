Shelby County Jail inmate escapes custody, last seen in Columbiana

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating an inmate who escaped custody Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Joshua Wayne Brown who was last seen around 1:20 p.m. in the area between McDow Road and Industrial Parkway. He is described as being 6-feet-tall and weighing 135 pounds. He also has multiple neck tattoos.

SCSO is advising residents in the area to secure their doors. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000 or call 911.