BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are responding to the scene of a shooting that took place near the 20th Street Ensley exit on I-59 in Birmingham Friday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, several people were hurt in the shooting. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two victims have been transported to a hospital.

No further details have been released on the victims, their condition or what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

This is a developing story.