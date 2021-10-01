Several bags of drugs, revolver found after vehicle stopped in Calera, police say

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — After stopping a vehicle for speeding Thursday night, the Calera Police Department says officers recovered multiple kinds of drugs along with a revolver.

Following the traffic stop, authorities say they conducted a search of the vehicle.

“When the vehicle was searched, approximately .5 pound of crack, two small bags of methamphetamine and three bags totaling almost 2.5 pounds of marijuana were found along with scales, vacuum bags and a revolver,” the Calera Police Department claims in a Facebook post.

Police claim the occupant of the vehicle admitted to possessing drugs, and the post says the occupant was put under arrest.