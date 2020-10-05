Separate shootings leave 2 dead in Jasper last week

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Jasper are investigating two separate shooting late last week that resulted in two people being killed.

On Thursday night, the Jasper Police Department discovered a body on the side of the road in the 1800 block of 11th Avenue. The body was later identified as 22-year-old Fredrick Montel Brock.

Brock sustained multiple gunshot wounds. No other information has been released at this time.

Then on Friday, JPD and the Jasper Fire Department responded to a shooting at the Oak Hill Chevron on Highway 78 West around 4 p.m.

According to authorities, a road rage incident between two people led to a fight which ended with 44-year-old Daniel Loren Blake being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody in either case. Investigations continue by authorities. If you have any information on the cases, contact JPD at 205-221-6790 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

