Sentencing date set for youth evangelist Acton Bowen

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A circuit court judge signed Tuesday the order to set the sentencing hearing for Acton Bowen.

In the court document, the order setting hearing will petition to find that the defendant, Bowen, is a “sexually violent predator.”

The petition was filed by the state and the hearing is set for December 20.

Bowen was the founder of a youth ministry and indicted on child sex charges in 2018. He plead guilty Monday to all 28 counts before the jury selection was set to start his case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

