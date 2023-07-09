HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A security guard was shot in the leg at a Hueytown business early Saturday morning.

According to the Hueytown Police Department, officers responded to a business in the 100 block of Medland Circle at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers found a security guard had been shot in the leg.

The HPD stated the initial investigation revealed the security guard was checking the business when he encountered several unknown people before shots were fired. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called for assistance. Though the sheriff’s office conducted an extensive search with a K9 and drone, the suspects were not found. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital. He was treated for not life-threatening injuries and discharged.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call HPD detectives at 205-491-3523 or CrimeStoopers at 205-254-7777.