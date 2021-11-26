Security guard killed at Blue Creek Strip Mines identified

ADGER, Ala. (WIAT) — The security guard whose body was found dead near the Blue Creek Strip Mine in Jefferson County Wednesday has been identified.

Samuel Owens Bell Jr., 80, of Bessemer, body was discovered at the Blue Creek Strip Mines just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Bell was a security guard at the mine.

The suspect connected to a shooting that left an 80-year-old security guard dead and another guard hospitalized at Hueytown mine died after leading police on a pursuit through Winston County and shooting themselves.

At 12:45 p.m., the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office observed a suspicious vehicle and determined it was stolen and may have been involved in the murder. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. A pursuit then began and continued onto Hwy. 278 West. Eventually, the vehicle got stuck, leaving the suspect to flee the scene.

The suspect allegedly stole another vehicle and the pursuit continued towards Winston County. Other agencies joined the chase as the suspect continued to flee. The Addison Police Department successfully deployed spike strips and disabled the suspect’s vehicle.

When the vehicle was stopped, deputies say that they found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.