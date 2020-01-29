Second suspect in officer-involved shooting gave juvenile gun for armed robbery, court says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the police-officer involved shooting Sunday morning:

UPDATE 11 a.m.

SUSPECT BURKE ALLEGEDLY PROVIDED GUN FOR JUVENILE

In a bond hearing Wednesday morning in the Jefferson County Courthouse, the first court appearance for two suspects in connection to Sunday’s armed robbery and an officer-involved shooting reviewed their charges and bonds.

Sixteen-year-old suspect Jahmari Leshaun Wright, has been charged with attempted murder ($150,000 bond) along with robbery in connection to the officer-involved shooting. The bonds for his armed robbery charges will remain the same ($250,000). He also has a bond of $100,000 for shooting into an occupied dwelling. In total, Wright will now be held on a $500,000 bond.

The second suspect Christopher Leon Burke, 25, received two first-degree robbery charges. In court, it was revealed that Burke allegedly gave the juvenile the pistol used in the armed robbery.

The robbery the two suspects are accused of took place before the shooting Sunday morning. Birmingham Police Detective John Finke responded to the scene near the 5400 block of Georgia Road and was shot multiple times after confronting the suspects. Detective Finke is recovering in a local hospital.

The officer-involved shooting investigation is not being sought against Burke, just the 16-year-old, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS