TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have arrested a second suspect involved in a shooting at Spades Restaurant and Lounge that left a man injured last month.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived at the restaurant and lounge on a shooting call around 1:20 a.m. on July 27. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to DCH.

After investigating, it was determined there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed themselves once they were outside the establishment and fired shots at the other group. The victim that was struck was an innocent bystander. One suspect, Corey Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested on a first-degree assault charge on July 29 and has been released on a $60,000 bond.

A warrant was also obtained for Timothy Powell, 39, on first-degree assault charges. He was arrested in the past for multiple firearms offenses. He was located in Tuscaloosa County by the US Marshall’s Task Force and arrested on Aug. 5. A substantial amount of illegal narcotics and firearms were found during his arrest.

Powell remains in county jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of meth, second-degree receiving stolen property, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and unlawful possession with intent to distribute. His bond totaled to be $160,000.

Powell’s release was revoked on a previous unlawful distribution of controlled substance charge and he is being held with no bond on that case.