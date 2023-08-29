NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has identified the second suspect after a shooting at Alabama A&M University (AAMU) last week.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Thomas was identified as the second suspect in the August 22 shooting, according to HPD. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday night on an assault charge.

Thomas Christopher (Photo: MCSO)

Officials said that both men were injured in the shooting, and after being treated at the hospital, they would face charges.

On August 23, Willie Brandon Nance, 23, was booked in the jail and charged with assault.

The incident happened near the Ernest L. Knight Complex, according to an emergency alert issued by AAMU. HPD was called to assist AAMU Police around 5:40 p.m. and the scene was cleared just after 7 p.m., according to officials.

A spokesperson with HPD said that investigators with their Violent Crimes Unit determined the shooting was an ‘isolated incident’ and stemmed from an altercation between the two men.