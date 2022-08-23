WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man linked to a 2021 murder of a woman in Jasper.

Patrick Edge was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Krystal Franklin back in November. Authorities previously said that Franklin was standing outside of her home on Benny Short Road when she was shot and killed.

Authorities had made an arrest in the case shortly after the shooting nearly a year ago, taking Jacob Aaron Thompson, 30, into custody. He was charged with capital murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Edge was arrested with the help of the Cullman Police Department and has been charged with capital murder.