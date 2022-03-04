SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The second man who was inside a vehicle that led authorities in Shelby County on a chase last month has died from their injuries.

According to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office, Skyler Austin Wilson, the driver of the vehicle, was injured after the car crashed and was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment back on Feb. 22. A passenger in the vehicle, Denorrious Darnel Garner, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash.

The chase began near Columbiana just before 2:30 a.m. and eventually led authorities to County Road 37 near Verde Green Lane where the crash occurred. Authorities have yet to release what led up to the chase.

In a news release, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office claimed, “there is no evidence that the death or injuries of the occupants are a result of law enforcement using deadly force.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office at 205-669-3750.