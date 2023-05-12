BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A second suspect has been charged with capital murder in the April shooting death of a 17-year-old.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Kamaree Phillips was shot and killed on April 1 at the Magnolia Court apartments on #3 Westchester Court.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Jordan Watts was arrested and charged in connection with Phillips’ death. Watts is the second suspect charged in Phillips’ death. Previously, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Both suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.