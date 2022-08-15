JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an “armed and dangerous” man who they claim shot his son Sunday night.

According to Lt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Pebble Lake Circle around 11 p.m. to the call of shots fired in the area. Arriving at the scene, they discovered that a domestic violence situation had occurred inside a home in the area. The suspect in the incident, Henry Edward Freeman, allegedly pursued two victims away from the home and then continued the pursuit after arriving back at the home.

Money reported that witnesses at the scene say they saw Freeman leave his vehicle, approach the victim’s vehicle and fire several shots into the car. A 29-year-old man inside the car, identified as Freeman’s son, attempted to leave the vehicle during the shooting, but was shot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Henry Edward Freeman, 50, is described as being 5’9″ and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He was last seen driving a black 2009 Nissan Titan truck with Alabama tag number “1AP1741.” Anyone with information of Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.