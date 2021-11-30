Search underway for suspect wanted in Thanksgiving stabbing

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect connected with a stabbing incident that occurred on Thanksgiving.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms describes the incident as a family Thanksgiving get-together that turned violent.

50-year-old James Houston-Arnold is wanted on a second-degree assault charge stemming from a stabbing incident last Thursday night, on Thanksgiving.

The incident happened inside a mobile home in a rural portion of Geneva County, south of Hartford. The victim was stabbed in the back, and transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Arnold reportedly took off by foot from the scene and hasn’t been seen since.

If you have any information on Arnold’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 334-684-6947, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Helms wants to wants to warn the public to please not try to apprehend him on your own, but call authorities.