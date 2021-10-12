Search underway for robbery suspect in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a robbery suspect by a neighborhood near I-65.

According to the Hoover Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Galleria Woods Chevron on John Hawkins Parkway around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect fled the scene and a “be on the lookout” bulletin with the vehicle description was sent to surrounding law enforcement.

Vestavia police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the suspect refused to stop and abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Highway 31 and I-65.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have set a perimeter around the area as they continue to search for the suspect.

Authorities ask residents to remain in their homes as searches continue. If anyone sees or hear anything suspicious are asked to call 911.

