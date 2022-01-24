Search underway for driver involved in Tarrant hit-and-run crash

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police officers are searching for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Tarrant Monday morning.

According to the Tarrant Police Department, an older model pickup truck was driving near the Bethel Avenue and Tarrant Huffman Road intersection in Tarrant when they were involved in an accident with another car.

The driver of the pickup left the scene before TPD arrived. The victim in the other car was injured, but is expected to recover.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this accident are asked to contact the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.