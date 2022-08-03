Officers with the Helena Police Department searching for a murder suspect in the Gobbler’s Knob community. (Courtesy Marlon Price)

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 95 in Helena Wednesday afternoon while they searched for a murder suspect from Wisconsin, who was caught.

According to the Helena Police Department, the highway was closed off at Gobblers Knob as US Marshals searched the area. It has since been reopened.

Caleb Anderson was wanted in connection to a homicide case out of Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the victim was found dead Tuesday. According to sister station WFRV, Anderson was reportedly driving the victim’s vehicle when he was arrested in Helena.

Police with Helena and Alabaster assisted the Marshals in apprehending the suspect. No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.