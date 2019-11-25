1 of 2 escaped inmates in Chilton County in custody

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (11/27/19): The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that one of the escaped inmates, Joesph Edwards, has been captured and taken back into custody.

According to the office, Edwards apparently stole another vehicle which led to his arrest. Deputies chased Edward’s stolen vehicle until it stopped. Under certain circumstances, Edwards was injured and flown by helicopter to an area hospital in Florida.

The state of his condition is unavailable at this time.

The other escaped inmate, Landon Gunter, is still missing.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are encouraged to call 911.

Original Story: Authorities in Chilton County are searching for two escaped inmates. One of the subjects has been spotted in South Alabama with a vehicle that was reported stolen in the Chilton County area.

The sheriff’s office says the escaped inmates are Joseph Edwards and Landon Gunter.

Edwards is a white male that is 5’7″. He has facial and body tattoos. His current charges include possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia first degree and “receiving stolen vehicle.” His bond totals $13,250.

Gunter is a white male, 5’10” and 155 pounds. His current charge is auto theft with a bond of $10,000.

Investigators say it is unclear how long the two inmates were gone. Both were present Sunday night for headcount.

If you have seen the two, call 911.

LATEST POSTS