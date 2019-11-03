Saturday night shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect injured; investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another critically injured Saturday evening.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 3800 block of 39th Court North. Once officers arrived, the victim was lying in the front yard unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound, the Birmingham Police Department reports.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue transported the victim to UAB hospital where he later died due to his injury and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Later that night, officers discovered another person inside the home that was also suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators identified the injured person as the suspect in the shooting investigation. The suspect was transported to UAB hospital where they are in critical condition, police report.

At this time, investigators are continuing to gather information. Police have not released the name of the victim in this investigation.

