Russellville man charged with 125 counts of possession of child pornography

125 counts of possession of child pornography – those are the charges one Russellville man faces following an investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said one man from Russellville was arrested with over one hundred counts of possession of child pornography.

30-year-old James Carr of Russellville was arrested on Dec. 3 at his home in Franklin County and charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography following a brief investigation by the FCSO.

Sgt. Kyle Palmer, assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, says the investigation began when Carr uploaded an image of a young child that was flagged as possible child pornography to a cloud-based storage device.

That image was sent to Sgt. Palmer on Dec. 1, and the investigation began.

A search warrant was obtained for Carr’s cell phone, where several more images of child pornography were discovered. On December 16, 100 additional counts of possession of child pornography criminal charges were added.

Palmer says more charges are expected and will be presented to a grand jury at a later date.

Carr is in the Franklin County Detention Center. His bond is set at $200,000.