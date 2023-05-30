PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A woman was arrested and charged with resisting her son’s arrest on May 25, says Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO).

According to RCSO, investigators tried to stop the vehicle of Marcus Ja’Vell Watkins on May 25. During the pursuit, Marcus Watkins purposely struck an investigator’s vehicle and then attempted to flee on foot.

After a foot pursuit, Marcus Watkins was taken into custody, states RCSO. Marcus’ mother, Shranda Watkins, was arrested after attempting to interfere with the arrest of Marcus Watkins.

Police say Marcus Watkins was charged with possession of Marijuana, attempted assault on law enforcement, attempting to elude by motor vehicle and reckless endangerment. Shranda Watkins was charged with resisting arrest.