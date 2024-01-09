BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in custody following a burglary at an assisted living facility in Birmingham Tuesday morning.

The Birmingham Police Department reports that at approximately 7:52 a.m., officers were called to Episcopal Place on 26th Street South regarding a burglary. During the investigation, officers discovered that a man had entered the facility by shooting through a secure door on the first floor. While at the scene, officers heard additional gunshots coming from inside.

“Officers observed damage to the ceiling in a 1st-floor room,” a release from the BPD stated. “They believed the suspect had gone up in the ceiling.”

After a time of negotiation, the suspect was arrested at 8:25 a.m. and taken in for questioning.

According to the BPD, no residents were on the first floor when the suspect first entered the building.

No one was injured during the incident.