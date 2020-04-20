Robbery near Southtown housing community leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in jail after police believe he robbed a man, then shot and killed him Monday morning.

Montrl Austin, 26 of Birmingham, is in jail facing a capital murder charge with no bond.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers from the Community Safety Partnership were patrolling the Southtown Housing Community when gunfire erupted in the area of 24th Street and 9th Avenue South.

Upon further investigation, officers found a man in the 2400 block of 24th Street unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Emilio Elliot, 30 of Birmingham.

Elliot was lying next to a car with the door open and still running. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital. Detectives were later notified that Elliot died due to his injuries.

Early investigation suggests Elliot and Austin met at the location and Elliot was robbed by the suspect. During the robbery, gunfire exchanged resulting in Elliot being mortally wounded, Birmingham Police report. Detectives were able to develop leads that lead to the arrest of Austin.

Detectives presented the information gathered on the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. Austin now remains in custody of the Jefferson County Jail facing a capital murder charge with no bond.

