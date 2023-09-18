HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department is investigating an assault after a man was stabbed Sunday evening.

According to HPD, officers were made aware of a man suffering from stab wounds who had walked to the Helena Fire Station #3 on South Shades Crest Road around 6:30 p.m. The man was stabbed in the arm three times and was transported to UAB Hospital.

While he was being treated, officers were notified of a road rage incident that resulted in a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man, woman and child in their vehicle along several miles of roadways in Jefferson County and Helena.

The couple stated that they were delivering food for DoorDash when a vehicle began tailgating them. While they were on South Shades Crest Road, the vehicle reportedly continued to drive in an “aggressive manner.” When both vehicles turned into the Long Leaf Lakes subdivision, the aggressive driver, a woman, then pulled up to the couple and allegedly began cursing at them, accusing them of not using their turn signal.

A man associated with the driver then arrived on a golf cart when she pulled out a gun and pointed it at the couple inside their vehicle with their child. The man who arrived on the golf cart then took the gun away from the woman and pointed it at the couple while cursing at them.

The couple then attempted to reverse their vehicle to get away, but their engine developed a problem which led to them not being able to go faster than a few miles per hour. The confrontation continued as the couple couldn’t go any faster. Just north of Helena Fire Station #3, the man approached the couple’s vehicle, reached into the rear window and began assaulting the driver. The driver was struck by the man several times and had his shirt ripped off by the attacker.

Reportedly, the woman in the passenger seat pulled out a pocketknife and began to stab the man in an attempt to get him to stop assaulting her husband. After stabbing him several times, the man walked to Fire Station #3 for medical assistance and the couple called 911 once they reached the Laurel Lakes subdivision entrance.

HPD will continue to investigate this case and expect criminal charges to be filed.