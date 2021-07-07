Ring Neighbors video shows car burglary operation in Phenix City apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — New surveillance video gives an insight into automobile break-ins in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The video was posted Tuesday to the security app Ring Neighbors. It shows half a dozen or more suspects entering vehicles in a Phenix City apartment complex.

It happened at Magnolia Creek, an apartment community on 8th Place.

The video shows how this crew operates. Multiple suspects go to the vehicles while an SUV moves slowly through the parking lot.

An apartment leasing agent had no comment on the video.

Assistant Phenix City Police Chief George Staudinger tells News 3 that Phenix City police are aware of the video and have begun an investigation. However there have been no reported auto burglaries at the complex in the last week.

Police are reaching out to apartment managers, Staudinger says.

“From watching the video, it looks to be pretty well organized,” according to Staudinger. “And a group of five, possibly more, maybe six including the driver of the vehicle driving through. It looks to be a little more organized than our typical auto burglaries we see.”

Car break-ins are a real problem in our area. Since January 1, there have been 182 reported auto break-ins in Phenix City alone. Staudinger says that criminals are looking for anything of value, but especially guns.

“We have had this sort of thing in the past from time to time where we had a crew of guys similar to this that would go through a residential area or an apartment complex, checking doors, door handles and entering vehicles that are unlocked,” Staudinger says. “So, we are concerned. Thankfully now with this Ring video, it makes our job a little easier in gathering evidence and making identifications.”

Phenix City police tell us one way to protect yourself from these types of crimes is to always lock your vehicle.