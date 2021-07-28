Retired Jefferson County deputy charged with sex abuse of a child

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A retired Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and sexual abuse by force, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware of the sexual abuse allegations on June 30 and conducted a thorough investigation thereafter. Upon presenting evidence, warrants were requested against Richard Reid.

Reid retired after 30 years with the JCSO and returned as a contract deputy in July of 2019. He was employed as a contract deputy in the School Resource Division until May 28 of 2021.

Authorities say that the allegations were not affiliated with Reid’s work assignment during his employment with the JCSO.

Reid’s bond was set at $45,000.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-731-2815.