TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) – A Tarrant man is in police custody following a standoff with police along East Lake Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Police were called out to a reported shooting with a potential hostage around 8:30 a.m.

Tarrant Police Sgt. James Hill said they called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) to help de-escalate the situation.

“Once both of our departments came together, we sorted through everything and everything was done professionally – that’s why it worked out so well,” Hill said. “Yes, it could have probably gone a different way, but thank God that it didn’t.”

Hill said police had been getting calls from neighbors the past few days who said they heard gunshots, or their homes got shot, prior to Tuesday’s events.

“In our times today, there’s a lot of police departments that are short-handed; We’re short-handed trying to get people hired. It’s just really tough,” Hill said. “The more officers from other departments that were able to respond, it just made it so much better.”

In a social media post, Tarrant Police said they took evidence from the offender’s residence. Hill said there is no threat to the public.

“It was a frantic few moments this morning, but everything worked out great,” Hill said.

Hill said a woman thought she had been shot when a bullet went through her window. However, he said she actually got hit by shattered glass and was treated at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to call Sgt. Detective Morrow at (205) 849-2811.