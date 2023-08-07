WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A tip on an alleged drug overdose over the weekend led police to the discovery of an illegal gambling operation in Walker County, resulting in six arrests.

According to a Facebook post from Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division followed up on “an alleged overdose that occurred in an illegal gambling establishment” on Mays Road Saturday. Upon arrival, the establishment was shut down after 35 electronic gaming machines, which functioned like slot machines, were found inside.

Six people with outstanding warrants were arrested that night, four of whom had warrants with WCSO and two who had warrants with the Jasper Police Department.

According to the WCSO, they received a report that no one had called an ambulance for the overdose victim in the hopes to avoid law enforcement’s attention to the illegal establishment. However, the victim was successfully revived.

“Gambling via the use of predominantly chance electronic gaming machines, along with cash payouts remains illegal in Walker County and enforcement will continue as necessary,” the WCSO said in a post on its Facebook page.