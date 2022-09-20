JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released its mid-year crime statistics report Tuesday and found that there has been a slight decline in the number of investigations.

The report took into account the number of crimes that occur in JCSO’s areas of patrol and that are investigated by both the Birmingham and Bessemer Divisions from January to August in 2021 and 2022.

According to JCSO, violent crimes have had significant decreases so far this year when compared to the same time frame in 2021. Only vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts increased by 19% and 16% respectively, according to the report.

The report does not show crimes investigated by other departments, such as the Birmingham Police Department. JCSO has reported 15 homicides this year, a 29% decrease year-over-year, while BPD has investigated 100 murders in 2022 including six justifiable deaths.

Despite the significant decreases in the report, the total number of crimes committed remained largely unchanged in 2022. 1,291 crimes were investigated in 2021 and 1,286 are being investigated in 2022.

A full breakdown of the report from JCSO can be found below:

Burglary

Burglary investigations are reportedly down 9% in 2022. In 2021, there were 287 cases in Birmingham and 169 in Bessemer for a grand total of 456. This year, Birmingham has seen a slight increase with 288 but Bessemer has seen a significant drop-off at 125 for a total of 413 in 2022. JCSO investigated 615 burglary cases in the entirety of 2021.

Robbery

There was a reported 25% decrease in robberies in Jefferson County saw a 25% decrease year-over-year. Last year, the sheriff’s office investigated 456 total cases from January to August. That’s compared to 413 investigations in 2022 so far with the largest decrease coming in the Birmingham area. JCSO handled 99 total robbery cases in 2021.

Vehicle Burglary

Vehicle burglaries have increased in JCSO’s jurisdiction over the past year. In 2021, JCSO saw 378 cases and it has since increased by 19% with authorities looking into 450 in 2022. JCSO looked into 529 vehicle burglaries all last year.

Vehicle Theft

Vehicle thefts have also increased since 2021. Last year, there were 218 cases compared to 253 this year. That’s an increase of 16%. JCSO investigated 316 vehicle thefts in the entirety of 2021.

Homicide

Homicides investigated by JCSO have taken a sharp decline. The report stated there was a 29% decline in investigations from 21 down to 15. JCSO handled 34 homicide investigations in 2021.

Rape

There was a reported 18% decline in rapes from 2021, according to JCSO. Approximately 49 cases were investigated by JCSO in 2021 and 40 in 2022. JCSO saw 71 rape investigations throughout 2021.

Assault

There was a 38% drop in assaults over the last year. JCSO looked into 92 cases in 2021 and has so far investigated 57 cases this year. JCSO investigated 152 assaults in the entirety of 2021.

The full report can be viewed by clicking here.