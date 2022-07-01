BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man after a DNA sample found in multiple sexual assault kits linked him to the crimes.

According to a press release from Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, the Alabama Department of Forensic Science contacted authorities after the kits were tested and linked back to one individual. After conducting an investigation into the reported sexual assaults and the suspect, warrants were issued and an arrest was made.

Quindarrius Dominic Carter, 27, was arrested on 13 charges against seven different victims. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) identified Carter as a high-priority serial offender.

Carter faces four counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree robbery and one count of third-degree robbery. He is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $591,000 bond.

Jefferson County said that they were working through around 3,800 untested rape kits back in 2019. The testing process allows for only 25 kits to be examined every month.

The DA’s office says that this is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact SAKI at 205-325-1423.