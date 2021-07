SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, A Rainbow City man was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer.

According to the Southside Police Department, officers received a tip from someone about being pulled over by an unmarked pickup truck with blue lights on the dashboard.

Timothy Dale Vice, 52, was subsequently arrested and charged in the case.

Southside Police Chief Blake Ragsdale suggests anyone who is unsure if a legitimate officer is pulling them over to call 911.