ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – A Rainbow City man was arrested on theft charges Thursday, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said.

August Edward Scolaro, 52, of Rainbow City, was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Burglary, and 3rd degree theft of property.

According to investigators, Scolaro’s vehicle was spotted entering Whorton Bend ten minutes before the burglary occurred. Investigators found the stolen items and arrested Scolaro.

Scolaro was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $4,000 bonds.