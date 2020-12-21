Rainbow City man arrested for using counterfeit $100 bills at flea market

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he was caught using counterfeit $100 bills at a flea market Sunday.

Jay William Maxwell, 45, was charged with possession of a forged instrument.

Authorities say Maxwell went to Mountain Top Flea Market and purchased several items from a merchant using a fake bill. He then tried to use another counterfeit bill at another stand when the vendor realized the money she received was fake.

Security was called and apprehended Maxwell. He was in possession of four other fake $100 bills and a needle which he said was used for methamphetamine.

The money and merchandise was returned to the vendor.

Maxwell is currently being held at the Etowah County jail on a $6,000 bond.