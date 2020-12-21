RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he was caught using counterfeit $100 bills at a flea market Sunday.
Jay William Maxwell, 45, was charged with possession of a forged instrument.
Authorities say Maxwell went to Mountain Top Flea Market and purchased several items from a merchant using a fake bill. He then tried to use another counterfeit bill at another stand when the vendor realized the money she received was fake.
Security was called and apprehended Maxwell. He was in possession of four other fake $100 bills and a needle which he said was used for methamphetamine.
The money and merchandise was returned to the vendor.
Maxwell is currently being held at the Etowah County jail on a $6,000 bond.
LATEST STORIES
- Veteran charged with capital murder of 11-year-old during May hunting trip
- Rainbow City man arrested for using counterfeit $100 bills at flea market
- Second stimulus checks: Highlights of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief and government spending bills
- Justice Dept. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing
- Medical experts respond to questions surrounding pregnant women taking COVID-19 vaccine