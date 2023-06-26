PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police along with U.S. Marshals arrested Terrance Dees, 40, Saturday afternoon. He is accused of robbing multiple stories with a gun on both sides of the Bay.

Dees didn’t have much to say as he was escorted to Mobile Metro Jail. He is accused of robbing the Walmart on Spring Hill Avenue in Mobile, The Dollar General on Lott Road in Prichard and the Exxon Gas Station on Highway 98 in Daphne.

Sergeant Bart Andrews with the Prichard Police Department explained tips led them to a speedy arrest.

“Me and two other officers were able to locate him in Alabama Village on Hill Street,” said Andrews. “Meaning the officer that just transported him personally made entry into the house through our weapons and gave him commands, which he complied, and we took him into custody.”

Dees faces four counts of first-degree robbery, and two charges of discharging a gun into an occupied/unoccupied building or vehicle.

Daphne Police said if Dees is able to make bond in Mobile, they will pick him up for him to face his charges in Baldwin County.

According to jail records, he is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday.