MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County woman is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

53-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright of Albertville is facing an intentional murder charge in the shooting death of her husband in January.

On January 14, 2022, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded with the Douglas Police Department to a shots-fired call on Johnson Drive around midnight.

When they arrived, they found Christopher Allen Wright outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kathy was taken into custody and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $200,000.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic science are assisting in the investigation.