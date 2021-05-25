Prattville police searching for Home Depot shoplifters

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying one or more suspects who stole tools from Home Depot in April.

Investigators report that the same or similar suspects stole assorted tools and other merchandise in 4 different thefts from the same Home Depot, located at 2710 Legends Parkway in Prattville.

The four thefts took place on April 6, April 18, April 20, and April 29, according to the Prattville location. In all four thefts, the suspects load a cart with assorted tools and other merchandise and pushes the cart out of the business without paying.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to call Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.