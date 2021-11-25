Possible explosive device recovered by authorities in Calera

Photo of Calera police car from Calera Police Department Facebook page.

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — Calera police are thanking the public for helping prevent a tragedy ahead of the holiday season.

According to the Calera PD Facebook page, officers received a call from a concerned citizen about a vehicle acting in a dangerous manner on I-65. When officers located the vehicle, they observed hazardous driving and stopped the vehicle.

Upon investigation, officers discovered two suspected improvised explosive devices. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency bomb squad were called and removed the device.

Charges against the driver for DUI and possession of destructive devices are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

