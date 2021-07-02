Police warn residents of ‘bail’ scam going on in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Several Mountain Brook residents have reported a scam where suspects are contacting them and pretending to be a family member who is in jail and needs money to be bailed out, according to police.

Another subject has been reported to deceptively identify themselves as a lawyer or bail bondsman. They request a large amount of money in exchange for their “family member’s release from jail.”

The Mountain Brook Police Department says law enforcement agencies will not contact you and require you to make a payment over the phone for warrants, tickets, bond or anything of the like. They will never send someone to your house to take cash payments. Police will never ask you to buy prepaid debit cards and provide the card numbers.

If you have been, or are contacted in the future by someone demanding payment and identifying themselves as a law enforcement representative, authorities say to hang up and contact your local police department. Do not provide the caller with any personal information.

MBPD says that the trend of this crime has shown that the suspects are intentionally targeting elderly residents. They say to ensure that your elderly family members and neighbors are aware of this scheme.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Mountain Brook Police Department at 205-879-0486 or by email at detectives@mtnbrook.org.