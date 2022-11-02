TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself.

At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Although the victim at first reported she had been shot by unknown persons at an unknown location, it was eventually determined through physical and other evidence, that the shooting was in fact a negligent discharge by the victim, who discharged a firearm and injured herself,” a press release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unite stated.

As a result, the original shooting investigation has been closed. Now, police are pursuing whether or not the woman should be charged with filing a false report, or possibly obstruction of government operations.