MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man who was kidnapped and robbed of his car hit one of his attackers in the face with a drill to escape.

The victim told police he went to a home in the 900 block of Jackson to see a female acquaintance and was jumped by a man who took his wallet and the keys to his 2015 Kia Forte.

The victim said the pair planned to drive him to an ATM and force him to take money out of his account.

He said the man, later identified as Darren Wilkins, put him in the back seat of his Kia and then told him to get in the trunk. The victim said that is when he grabbed a drill and hit the suspect in the face with the drill bit.

He said the man and woman began to attack him and drove off in his vehicle.

Investigators said they spotted Wilkins and the woman getting out of the victim’s stolen Kia six days later.

They said Wilkins has facial injuries consistent with being hit by a drill. In his mug shot, you can see he has a large bruise under his right eye.

Officers said Wilkins told them his brother had hit him in the face with a sledgehammer, and he had nothing to do with the robbery.

Wilkins was charged with robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He is locked up on a $75,000 bond. There is no word on the charges against the woman police said also participated in the crime.