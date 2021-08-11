Police: Suspected thief shot, killed by homeowner in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man in the Thach area who police believe had broken into several vehicles was shot and killed during a shootout with a homeowner Wednesday morning, police have said.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the man allegedly stole a set of keys belonging to a vehicle at a residence on Gordon Road. The man returned to the residence early Wednesday morning in an attempt to steal the vehicle, police say, but was confronted by the homeowner.

“The suspect then shot at the homeowner, to which the homeowner returned fire, striking the suspect,” police said in a statement posted to social media.

The suspect fled to a neighbor’s yard where police say he collapsed. When deputies arrived, they found the 21-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities say that the man had recently moved from Michigan to the area and was a suspect in several recent thefts.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said that this is an ongoing investigation.