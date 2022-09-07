PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — Pleasant Grove authorities have a home surrounded where a possibly armed person is barricaded inside Wednesday.

According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received a call that there was a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police Department Chief RJ Knight has confirmed there was a standoff in the 700 block of 12th Street.

A suspect who had stolen a firearm ran inside his home and refused to come out and cooperate with the police, police say. Pleasant Grove and Vestavia Hills officers are trying to negotiate with him to come out of the home peacefully.

