HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A human skull that was found in the backyard of a home in Helena over the weekend may be that of a person who previously lived at the home and went missing in 2019, police report.

According to the Helena Police Department, a resident at a home in the 2800 block of Bridlewood Terrace reported finding a skull in their backyard while clearing brush. After police arrived, they identified the skull as being human and began investigating the case. Further investigation revealed other skeletal remains found in the area.

Detectives believe the remains could be that of the previous owner of the home who went missing in 2019. Pending an identification of the remains, the missing person’s identity has not been confirmed.

The remains are being examined at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.