BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department responded to a call in the west precinct Friday night.

Officers were dispatched in the 2500 block of 29th Street Ensley at around 9:41 p.m. Police stated that suspects fired shots near officers responding to calls of a car theft.

The scene was cleared as of 10:22 p.m. BPD has not responded to CBS 42’s request for comment in the investigation at this time.