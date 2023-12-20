TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that included police involvement happened Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, two officers initiated a traffic stop as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation around 12:05 p.m. The driver pulled over on James I. Harrison Parkway near Hargrove Road. During the interaction, the officer drew his weapon and a passenger was killed.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are conducting an investigation.

