Police seeking 2 gunmen who shot 1, fled with a ‘large amount’ of money during hold-up at Alabama Bingo Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brighton Police Department is searching for two gunmen who held up a bingo hall, injuring one and fleeing with a significant amount of money in the process.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, two gunmen entered Siwar Bingo Hall located at 4520 Bessemer Hwy. demanding money, according to Capt. Kenneth Hooten. After shooting a 58-year-old employee, the gunmen fled with what police say is a “large amount of money.”

The employee is in stable condition. Currently, police are searching for the gunmen and ask anyone who has information about this incident call BPD at 205-425-8934.