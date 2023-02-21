BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Officers were dispatched to a robbery at Ensley Seafood located in the 2100 block of Carson Road last Tuesday.

According to officers, two adult males approached the restaurant but only one went in with a handgun. The robbery was unsuccessful, and the suspects left the location on foot.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call Birmingham Robbery Department at 205-254-1764 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777