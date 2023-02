MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects from a business burglary.

According to Montgomery Police, the burglary took place at the 4200 block of South Court Street in Montgomery on Thursday. Feb. 16. The suspects are said to have stolen property and left the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can contact Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-7867. A cash reward is being offered by Crimestoppers.